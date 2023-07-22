Friday marked the 15th year for Freer Auto Body’s “Christmas in July” lunch and raffle to benefit Community Christmas.
The Godfrey business welcomed visitors for sloppy joes and more.
At the end of the fundraiser, they posted this message on their Facebook page…
We’re told Freer Auto Body’s “Christmas in July” this year was the most-successful ever.
More than $57,000 were raised by early Friday afternoon, surpassing last year’s amount of more than $56,000.
Prize winners are posted on Freer Auto Body’s Facebook page.