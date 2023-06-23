There’s still a big hill to climb, but the proposal to convert the Haskell House in to a children’s museum and library has taken another step forward. The Hayner Public Library Board voted Thursday to look into what it would take to convert the building at Haskell Park in Alton into a library and museum.
Alton’s 3rd Ward Alderman Ray Strebel proposed the idea months ago. He tells The Big Z an exploratory committee will be formed to look at what Strebel calls a “big ask.”
He envisions a facility that could set the bar for others.
Strebel says a quarter-million dollars’ worth of ARPA funding has been secured for the project to complete ADA compliance and lost-revenue work for a portion of the work. The exploratory committee will be chaired by Kerry Miller and includes Peter Tassinari and David Cousley. You can listen to the full interview with Strebel here: