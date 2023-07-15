An Alton man is facing charges of distributing child pornography and possession of methamphetamine. 44-year-old Steven C. Garrison was charged Friday following an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from Alton Police Department.
In all, five Class X felony counts of child pornography have been filed against Garrison, alleging that, between February 1 and 4, Garrison used the Discord social-messaging platform to disseminate videos containing child pornography. During the course of the investigation, Garrison was allegedly found to be in possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in an additional Class X felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. A Class X felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Bail for Garrison was set at $500,000. He is prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18 in the event that he is released on bond.