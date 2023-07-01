Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns calls it a “heartbreaking tragedy.” A 12-year-old child was found dead inside a rural Jersey County home Friday, where firefighting crews spent the early-morning hours putting out flames.
The child’s name has not been released yet.
We’re told when sheriff’s deputies arrived on-scene before four Friday morning they saw flames shooting out of the home and they were unable to enter.
One occupant of the residence did make it out alive.
The QEM Fire Department and Jerseyville Fire Department were able to protect surrounding property.
The state fire marshal’s office has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.