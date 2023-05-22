With the recent shootings in Upper Alton, some have been asking if it is safe to attend this year’s Memorial Day Parade. Two of the three shootings happened on Maxey Street, which is a cross street along the route as the parade heads north from the College and Washington Avenue intersection.
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z he is confident it will be a safe event.
In addition, Mayor David Goins points out the house in question sits well away from the actual parade route.
The Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, May 29 at 10am.