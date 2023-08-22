The heat is back this week in a big way, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through at least Thursday. The hot, humid weather is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on senior citizens.
Brighton – Betsey Ann Fire Protection District Chief Jason Bowman tells The Big Z it’s a good idea to check on your neighbors.
And don't forget about your pets:
To help stay cool, seniors can apply cold wash cloths on their forehead and neck, stay in the shade, and use fans and air conditioning. If their home is not air conditioned, they can go to a mall, a cooling center, or a friend or family member's home that has air conditioning. You can find a cooling center near you at www.211helps.org