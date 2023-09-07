Charges have been filed in the death of a Troy, Illinois woman on Tuesday. 52-year-old Michael S. Perham has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting Maha Timob. The two had been in a relationship.
Timob was discovered Tuesday morning, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and first aid attempts were unsuccessful. The fatal shooting took place in a townhouse apartment in the 2100 block of Tramore and when police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Perham, who turned himself in to authorities.
Bond has been set at $1-million. Perham is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.