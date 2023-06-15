Charges have been filed against an area woman accused of striking an employee of the Alton Rent-A-Center store last week with a firearm. 29-year-old Lashelle J. Barrett, with a last known address in Godfrey, is charged with one count of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful use of weapons, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of child endangerment.
On June 6 she allegedly entered the Rent-A-Center with a gun, threatened multiple store employees by displaying it in a threatening manner, and battered one employee by striking her in the head with the gun. The endangerment charge alleges that, during the incident, she left an infant in a vehicle outside. Bail for Barrett was set at $90,000. As of Thursday, Barrett was in custody in Missouri for a separate case. The Rent-A-Center employee who reportedly shot Barrett during the incident has not been charged.