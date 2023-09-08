The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole last night in Roxana has been charged with a number of misdemeanors. The crash on Old Edwardsville Road happened just before 9pm Thursday, leaving more than 330 homes without electricity overnight.
That number was originally closer to 650 customers, but Ameren Illinois was able to do some rerouting to get service back to many of those impacted within the first 90 minutes. The crash snapped the pole, and also caused some outages for Spectrum customers. The driver was not injured in the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle. He has now been identified as 20-year-old Thomas J. Scheldt of East Alton. He is charged with DUI Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Consumption of Alcohol.