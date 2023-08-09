Alton’s PACUP program has been reimagined. No longer called by that name, the city’s “Right of Way” program has many of the same jobs to accomplish, but a new person in charge of that effort.
Nathan Chartrand is the new Supervisor, and he oversees a crew of people using that as a volunteer opportunity to work off fines as well as what Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z is seasonal work.
In May, a crash in Upper Alton injured four members of the crew and damaged equipment. Parsons says all but one of those has returned to work, with the fourth expected to do so sometime this month. As for the damaged truck and trailer, that is currently in the hands of the insurance company.