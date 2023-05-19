Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is calling on the State’s Attorney’s office and the Illinois State Board of Elections to look into payments for election services received by the office of former County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza. He tells The Big Z the state constitution states that “public funds, property, or credit shall be used only for public purposes.”
Ming-Mendoza tells The Big Z that she did it.
She goes on to say that she thinks Prenzler’s claims are without merit and would do it again if she were still the county clerk. You can listen to the full interviews with both here: