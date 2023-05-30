There were a number of celebrations and commemorations on Memorial Day, Monday. Parades were held in Alton and Jerseyville, while there were services at cemeteries and war memorials throughout the area in the afternoon and the evening.
Morning parades drew large crowds to downtown Jerseyville and Upper Alton on Monday. Special Memorial Day services were held in Bethalto at the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, in Grafton at the American Legion, in Shipman at the park pavilion and in Wood River at Central Park. The day closed with the Sunset Service at the Alton National Cemetery.