Governor JB Pritzker is highlighting the start of work on the new Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge connecting Madison County to St. Louis County. The existing bridge over the Mississippi River has just two lanes in each direction with narrow, one-foot shoulders.
Governor Pritzker says this nearly $500-million project will ensure infrastructure is keeping up with the growing area.
The governor says this should mean fewer accidents and less travel time when the project is completed in 2026.
The bridge construction is a joint effort between Illinois and Missouri. You can keep up with the progress here: https://www.270mrb.com/