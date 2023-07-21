The St. Louis Consumer Fraud Task Force is warning consumers to be just as cautious with spam text messages s they have been over the years with robocalls. If you supply them with your password, account number, or Social Security number, they could gain access to your accounts, sell that information to others, or steal your identity.
Better Business Bureau Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z consumers reported losing $330 million in text message scams in 2022, more than doubling what was reported in 2021.
If you want to investigate claims made in a text message, call a trusted number for that institution (not one provided through the text message) and report the message.