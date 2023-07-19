A Carlinville woman has been sentenced to 11-years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the death of a 3-year-old. 34-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her step-son last October. The child died shortly after being brought to the fire station in Litchfield.
An investigation by multiple departments led police back to Carlinville where investigators say Bottoms threw the child against a wall while trying to break up a fight with other children. That apparently caused a brain bleed, which eventually killed the child. Bottoms will be credited for the 270 days she has spent in the Macoupin County Jail and will have to serve at least 50% of the 11-year sentence. She and the child’s father have since divorced.