Carlinville police have arrested 25-year-old Dillan Weaver and charged him with aggravated robbery in Friday’s hold up at gunpoint of the Casey’s Store on West Main Street.
After an investigation with assistance from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office, Weaver was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. Weaver, a Carlinville resident, is expected to be formally charged Monday.
The charges stem from an incident Friday where Carlinville police received a call that a Casey’s employee had been robbed at gunpoint by a white male, wearing a mask, dark hoodie and black pants.