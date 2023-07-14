The search for the killer of a Carlinville man is over. Carlinville Police took 36-year-old Shawn M. Evans into custody Thursday afternoon. He is charged with First Degree Murder in the killing of 37-year-old Dana Morgan Jr. Wednesday night.
Police were called to the report of a man shot in the 1,000 block of Johnson Street at about 7:20pm Thursday. After attempting life-saving measures, Morgan Jr. was pronounced dead at Carlinville Area Hospital. The shooting location is about two blocks west of the Blackburn College campus.
If you have any further information on this case, you can reach the Carlinville Police at 217-854-3221, Macoupin & Montgomery Counties Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136 or by emailing info@carlinvillepolice.com.