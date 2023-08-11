The Carlinville Police Department is looking for the person that held up the Casey’s General Store this (Friday) morning. According to information shared by the department, it was just after 5am when they received a call that the store had been robbed at gunpoint.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a mask, a black hoodie, and dark pants. He is believed to be between 5’10” and 6’ tall and of medium build with a tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen heading west. A police K-9 unit was able to locate the weapon and mask near the scene. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call the Carlinville police Department at 217-854-3221 or Macoupin & Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. You can also email the Carlinville Police at info@carlinvillepolice.com