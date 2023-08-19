An Alton man convicted of several drug related charges has been sentenced to a 21-year prison sentence. 41-year-old Dane Tannler has several prior convictions qualifying him as a career offender and making him eligible for a longer term of federal imprisonment, which applied in this case.
Tannler pled guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. While executing a warrant at Tannler’s residence in February of 2021 law enforcement seized a pound of crystal methamphetamine, 10-thousand dollars in cash, a luxury SUV, a loaded, stolen firearm, and drug distribution paraphernalia. In addition to the prison sentence Tannler will also serve four years of supervised release and pay a $400 fine. The Alton Police Department led the investigation.