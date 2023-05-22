St. Louis Police are investigating numerous reports of car break-ins at parking lots around Busch Stadium, along with an armed car-jacking just a few blocks away. The car break-ins took place during the afternoon game on Sunday, while the carjacking took place while a woman was sitting in traffic Saturday night.
The 61-year-old driver of the 2011 BMW was sitting in traffic around 7:15pm Saturday at 4th and Walnut when an armed man approached and told her to get out of the car. She complied and he drove away, and police are looking for leads in the case. Meanwhile on Sunday, more than 2-dozen car break-ins were reported at several parking lots around Busch Stadium. No injuries were reported, and police were still taking reports into Sunday evening from car owners.