The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is stressing the importance of campus fire safety. September and October are the peak months for fires on and off college campuses. Fire Marshal spokesperson JC Fultz says no matter where a student lives, they must have a working smoke detector and know how they would escape if a fire broke out.
Another tip:
The Center for Campus Fire Safety reports that between January 2000 and April 2022, 94 fatal fires occurred on college campuses, Greek housing, or nearby off-campus housing, resulting in 134 deaths. Seven people have died in Illinois campus fires since 2000.