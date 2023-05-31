A fundraising campaign is underway to help purchase a new American flag to be displayed at the Roxana High School gymnasium. But instead of a flag that hangs from the rafters or on the wall, Roxana School Board member Gloria Phipps tells The Big Z this would be a 12’ x 18’ flag that would be electronically rolled down during the National Anthem at the school’s events.
She says this is a campaign relying strictly on donations.
You can find out more about the effort at: https://roxanashells.com/2023/05/25/rolling-american-flag-fundraiser/