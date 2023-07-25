If you had to pick a county in our area with the longest commute to work, most would likely pick Calhoun County. Calhoun ranked at the top of a recent survey with the longest average commute in Illinois at 45 minutes, according to the most recent information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The website Stacker says commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office. Monroe County was #15 at just over 28 minutes, while Jersey County at 21st, and Macoupin County at 22nd with average commutes just under 28 minutes. Madison County is 39th followed by St. Clair County with average commutes just over 25 minutes.