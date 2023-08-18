A 50-year-old Kampsville man is facing a variety of drug related charges following a recent arrest by the Calhoun County Sheriffs office. Roy Connell was taken into custody and charged with Unlawful possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful possession of a Controlled substance and Unlawful possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Law enforcement officials executed the court-authorized search warrant the night of August 11 as part of an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County Sheriffs Office collaborated with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police to make the arrest. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to combat the import, sale, and use of methamphetamine in Calhoun county.
Authorities encourage residents to report any suspicious activities to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crimestoppers. You can do that anonymously by calling 1-800-300-2590.