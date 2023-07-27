A busy state highway intersection in Madison County will soon see a major overhaul. The Illinois Department of Transportation held a public informational meeting earlier this week on plans to rebuild the intersection of Illinois Routes 162 and 157 in Glen Carbon which will cost nearly $24 million.
The plan would close the entire intersection for about a year and a half instead of trying to work with limited traffic which would have meant a 4-year project. The work will include consolidation of two intersections where the highways meet as well as new traffic signals and easier turn lanes. IDOT will also raise the bridge on Route 157 to help reduce flooding.
Public comment on the project is still welcome until August 8 where you can call or email your message below:
Cheryl Keplar at IDOT, 618-346-3123