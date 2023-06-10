The Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062 recently honored Wood River resident Kristen Burns with the Community Builder Award for her community service and volunteerism in the city. Burns, who was recognized at the recent Past Masters Dinner, said the award was gratifying.
Worshipful Master Jeffrey Burns, no relation to Kristen, told the crowd of the importance of volunteerism and noted the recent dissolving of the Lion’s Club and the DAV program for lack of volunteers. The event also bestowed scholarships on seniors from East Alton Wood River and Roxana high schools and honored the Mason of the Year.