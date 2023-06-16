The Village of Brighton will have a variety of smells wafting from Betsy Ann Park beginning mid-day today. The 117th annual Betsy Ann Picnic will be serving burgoo, fish and chicken dinners, and plenty more.
Betsey Ann Association Vice President Darin Werts tells The Big Z this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.
They also help support the Brighton Museum, which he says will be open from 4-7pm on Saturday. But back to the picnic, there will be many of the attractions that have become staples of the picnic, including bingo.
There will also be a carnival with a handful of rides, which begin around 5pm this evening. Carnival ride armbands will be available for $20. Little Miss Betsey Ann pageant starts at 4pm Saturday. Several local vendors will also be on hand.