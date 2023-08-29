Here’s a problem you may be surprised exists: bullying among older people living in assisted living facilities. The same types of personality dynamics, the same types of biases these individuals hold maybe as a product of the particular generation they grew up in, according to a local health expert.
Ari Lakritz is a clinical psychologist at OSF HealthCare in Alton. He says there’s not a one-size-fits-all solution to the problem of senior bullying, but it must start with the caregivers.
Lakritz goes on to say the facilities can take short-term steps, such as holding anti-bullying or anger management classes for staff and residents. Don’t allow residents to “claim” things in common areas like chairs or televisions to prevent others from being excluded. Include language on bullying in admission agreements that could allow staff to remove someone if they are a menace. Families of the residents should check in with them frequently, too, watching for changes in how they talk and act. A sudden desire to move out of a facility may be a sign of a bigger problem.