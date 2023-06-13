Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski brought a member of President Biden’s administration to Alton on Monday for a meeting with mayors and business people.
Alejandra Castillo is the assistant secretary of commerce. Castillo said she wanted to learn about economic development partnerships in the region and answered questions about how the federal economic development administration can help.
After the hour-long roundtable discussion at Jacoby Arts Center, Castillo told The Big Z what she meant when she said there’s something “magical” here and urged local leaders to promote it.
A first-term Democrat in Washington, Budzinski agreed with Castillo about the region having a good story to tell and a case to be made for federal grants.
The visit also included a briefing on the AltonWorks social impact development company, focused on the revitalization of historic Downtown Alton.