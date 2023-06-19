The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees will consider a $33.9 million budget at its July meeting. The FY 2024 budget reflects an increase of about $1.8 million over the 2023 fiscal year, according to college President Dr. Ken Trzaska.
In addition to the $33.9 million Dr, Trzaska says there is an approximate $10.8 million budgeted in additional competitive grants and contracts to fund services, innovation, and construction. A public hearing on the proposed budget has been scheduled for July 11 at 5:45pm, immediately before the next Board of Trustees meeting in the Trimpe Building atrium.