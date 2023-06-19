trzaska - addresses LC

President Ken Trzaska addresses the team during the morning session of the inaugural State of Trailblazer Nation, Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees will consider a $33.9 million budget at its July meeting. The FY 2024 budget reflects an increase of about $1.8 million over the 2023 fiscal year, according to college President Dr. Ken Trzaska.

Trzaska - FY 24 Budget 1.mp3

In addition to the $33.9 million Dr, Trzaska says there is an approximate $10.8 million budgeted in additional competitive grants and contracts to fund services, innovation, and construction. A public hearing on the proposed budget has been scheduled for July 11 at 5:45pm, immediately before the next Board of Trustees meeting in the Trimpe Building atrium.