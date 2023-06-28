Today (Wednesday) is the day production crews for a popular Food Network television show will be shooting a segment in Alton. The series America’s Best Restaurants will be featuring the Brown Bag Bistro in Alton, and the owner hopes you will stop by during filming.
Brown Bag Bistro owner Christine Velloff tells The Big Z how this came to be.
She says the experience has been surreal.
She says filming will be from 2-4pm today, and invites you to stop by, grab a bite, and check out some of the behind-the-scenes activities. Brown Bag Bistro is located at 318 Broadway.