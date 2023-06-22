A planned solar farm in Brighton has been given preliminary approval by the village’s Zoning Committee. The zoning to allow such a system to be built on private property north of town on Route 111 passed unanimously at a meeting on Tuesday.
The land is on the southeast corner of Route 111 and Miles Station Road. The permit has been filed by Steve and Marcia Nagy in conjunction with Big Creek Solar. The special use permit must still be given final approval by the Brighton Village Board, which meets next Tuesday, June 27.