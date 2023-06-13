A planned solar farm in Brighton will be considered by the village’s Zoning Committee next week. The zoning to allow such a system to be built on private property north of town on Route 111 will be discussed at that meeting next Tuesday.
The land is on the southeast corner of Route 111 and Miles Station Road. The permit has been filed by Steve and Marcia Nagy in conjunction with Big Creek Solar. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at 6:45pm at Village Hall, and the public is welcome to attend. The Planning and Zoning Meeting will follow at 7pm.