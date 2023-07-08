A Brighton man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for dealing methamphetamine. 42-year-old Jeremy P. Devaisher was arrested in Alton in January of 2022 while on mandatory supervised release for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.
Officers from the Alton Police Department were conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle that Devaisher was a passenger in when the vehicle suddenly pulled into a residential driveway. He exited the vehicle, refused the officer’s commands to stop and stay with the vehicle, and then attempted to enter the residence, which did not belong to him. Once Devaisher entered the house he was tased, arrested, and discovered to be in possession of what the U.S. Department of Justice describes as “a large amount of crystal methamphetamine” and packaging materials for drug distribution. Devaisher pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in March of this year. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison on Thursday.
The Alton Police Department conducted the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted forensic chemistry testing, and Assistant United States Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.