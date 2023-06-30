Saturday night is the Brighton Independence Day at the Park celebration. There will be activities starting at 8am with a fishing derby and casting contest, as well as a new event: The Firecracker 5K.
Then it’s time for the home run derby, watermelon eating contest, BMX racing, and a cake & pie baking contest. Brighton Park Committee member John Bramley tells The Big Z there will be a full day of fun today.
The fireworks start at dark. The celebration is held at Schneider Park on the north end of town along Illinois Route 267 / 111. You can listen to the full interview with Bramley here: