The Brighton-Bunker Hill Road has been closed to thru traffic for about four months as construction crews work on a project that will replace the bridge between the Shipman Cutoff and Fosterburg Road. Phase one is said to be on schedule and is approximately halfway done.
That part of the work includes raising the grade by about eight feet on the east side of the bridge at the bottom of a hill at approximately the halfway point of the impacted area. That will involve the lengthening of the bridge as well. The road will also be widened. The concrete abutments have been poured, the big beams set, and construction crews are currently framing the deck. Phase two is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 and will result in the reconstruction of the intersection at Fosterburg Road. That part of the project could last into late summer of ’24.