The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The organization provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs for youth, providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. Local Boys & Girls Clubs are located in both Bethalto and Alton.
The Bethalto Boys & Girls Club is now in its 54th year. Kathy Wilson has been executive director since 2002. She has a social education degree and has worked extensively in nonprofits throughout her career. She notes her parents helped start the Bethalto Boys & Girls Club in 1968.
The Alton Boys & Girls club is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Executive Director Al Womack, Jr. has headed up the organization since its inception in 1997. He says his degree in business administration helped prepare him for running the organization and he has always been interested in helping area children.
Both clubs provide summer programs as well as after-school curriculums during the school year. Wilson explains all activities at Boys & Girls Clubs are directed toward keeping the kids interested while giving them skills they can use later in life. “We want the kids to learn but we don’t want them to feel like they’re in school,” she says.
Programs fall into four general categories: Academic success and career development, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and then programs in art, sports, fitness and recreation. Activities are generally structured separately for younger children and for teens.
The clubs provide a wide range of STEM programs and activities. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities help prepare kids for future vocations in those fields. Healthy lifestyles programs include many classes based on curriculums developed by the national Boys & Girls Club organization. Art programs include drama, sewing, crafts, digital and clay art. The programs are tailored to the specific interests of the children.
The Boys & Girls Clubs also offer fitness challenges, physical games and even cooking and gardening. Sports include a variety of intramural activities. Past programs have included tennis and basketball clinics. Volleyball and field hockey are also offered. Kids have had ping pong tournaments and learned how to monitor sports playoff brackets. Swimming, rock climbing and indoor recreational games are just a few of the many activities in which the children can participate.
A number of annual area activities are sponsored and organized by the Boys & Girls Club organizations. Community Easter egg hunts, Halloween trunk-or-treat, holiday shopping sprees and Christmas parties are just a few. The children also participate in programs which help the community such as trash cleanups and visiting the elderly in nursing homes. Both directors emphasize the importance the clubs place on citizenship and responsibility for their local communities.
All staff working with the children and at events are fully trained, background checked and screened. Both clubs are bus stops for their respective school districts so parents do not have to figure out how to get their children from home to the club during the school year.
The Bethalto Boys & Girls Club is located at 324 E. Central Street in Bethalto. Complete information about the club, including fees, curriculums, events and activities can be found online at bgcstl.org/bethalto. Wilson also encourages anyone interested in learning more about the club and its programs to call them at 618-377-6030.
The Alton Boys & Girls Club is located at 2512 Amelia Street in Alton. Extensive information about the club activities and events can be found online at bgcalton.org. The club can also be contacted by phone at 618-462-6249.
Both clubs also have Facebook pages with information and pictures.
The clubs always welcome anyone interested in donating, volunteering, sponsoring or partnering with the organizations. Information on how to help can be found on the web or by calling the clubs directly.
Area Boys & Girls Clubs are a unique resource which give children exposure to exciting learning experiences, allow them to develop friendships and prepare them for the future, both physically and academically. “We focus on the positive and provide opportunities for children to have a bright future,” says Womack, Jr. “We’re here for the kids.”