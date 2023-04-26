Work has begun to construct a new playground at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. The organization raised about $123,000 through a capital campaign a couple of years ago, but as Executive Director Al Womack tells The Big Z, they then had to suffer delays in receiving the equipment.
An official groundbreaking was held Tuesday afternoon. The playground will include the traditional swings and slides, as well as climbing walls and other inclusive equipment. He hopes it will be ready for play in a couple of weeks, and says it will be for the entire community to enjoy, not just members of the club. You can listen to the full interview with Womack here: