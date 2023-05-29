The YWCA of Southwestern Illinois is offering a ten-week program for males aged 10 to 14. It’s called “Boys Council.” The group will meet each Tuesday afternoon at the YWCA’s location on East Third Street in Alton.
Boys Council is designed to promote natural strengths and increases options for being a male in today’s world.
The agency’s executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z more about what’s offered:
The next Boys Council session begins June 6.
To register for this free program, go to https://forms.gle/hRZVTP3DZ7RKSqg69 .
For more details, call the YWCA at 618-465-7774.