The Bethalto police department is now fully equipped with body cams. The Body Camera project was rolled out last Tuesday when each officer was given their equipment and received training.
Chief Jason Lamb said a huge part of the Body Camera Project included a new evidence management system which has revolutionized the way the department captures, controls and submits evidence to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lamb also said one of the most impressive features of the new system is that it allows the community to participate in submitting evidence to officers on their investigations. He said this is done through an invitation link that can be sent out by the department to which the community can send available photos or video coverage which captures criminal activity.