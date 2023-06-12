The American Red Cross is in need of blood during the summer months at least as much if not more than during the rest of the year, according to an agency spokesman. As a rule, donations fall off between May and August.
When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care. Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo tells The Big Z there are some common misconceptions about who can donate.
He says it’s important that donors make an appointment to give now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months. You can find information about how and where to donate on the organization's website: www.RedCross.org