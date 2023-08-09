The American Red Cross is asking you to donate blood as we head toward the summer months. The organization says there is traditionally more of a need at this time of year, as regular donors often head out of town on vacation or get busier with family activities, then head back to school.
Red Cross spokesperson Sharon Watson tells The Big Z they have seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer:
If you want to donate blood, you can find information on where and how to do so at www.RedCross.org, or you can download a free Red Cross app. There are a number of blood drives locally through the end of the month including at the Wood River Round House on August 22 from noon – 4pm and at Senior Services Plus in Alton on August 28 from noon – 5pm.