State lawmakers have passed a package of bills that aim to ensure Illinois is gender-inclusive. One of the measures replaces wording in state law, such as referring to children as “minors” instead of he or she. The word “mother” would be replaced with “person who gives birth.”
That didn’t sit well with Republican State Senator Jil Tracy of Quincy.
Democrat State Senator Mike Simmons of Chicago says this is about recognizing the overlooked LGBTQ kids in the welfare system.
Other bills make it easier for out of state same sex couples to marry in Illinois and requires state agencies to track the number of employees identifying as non-binary or non-conforming.