State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is pleased to announce that his legislation to help save volunteer rescue squads in rural areas of the state has been signed into law. The new law became effective immediately on June 30 and now allows rescue squads to fix, charge, and collect fees for rescue squad and ambulance services not exceeding the reasonable cost of the service.
Davidsmeyer says although rescue squads perform similar services, and have corporate and ambulance service property tax levies, they do not have the same fee options as Fire Protection Districts.
This legislation was supported by the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts, as well as many other emergency service providers throughout the state.