A bill headed to the governor’s desk reforms the way minors are sentenced for a crime in Illinois. The measure is designed to help victims of child sex trafficking and others, requiring judges to consider additional factors when issuing a sentence.
It’s sponsored by Democrat Senator Mike Simmons of Chicago.
Opponents, like Republican Senator Steve McClure of Springfield, say this will let some criminals off easy.
Under the legislation, a judge will have to take into account whether the minor has been in the welfare system or has come from a home with domestic violence. Any mental health evaluations would be considered as well.