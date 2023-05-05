Illinois lawmakers are voting to prevent books from being banned at public and school libraries, but not all are on board. The legislation denies state funding to libraries that toss out certain books.
It was spearheaded by Democrat Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias who says it’s needed to fight back against extremist groups that challenged 69 different titles last year in Illinois.
State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) opposes the bill.
The bill has passed both the House and Senate but still needs to be signed into law by the governor.