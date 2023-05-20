The Illinois House has amended a Senate Bill bill to prohibit state agencies from using disposable food containers made of polystyrene foam.
If made into law, Senate Bill 58 as amended by the House would go into effect in 2025 and would force state agencies to find recyclable or compostable containers. State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, the bill’s sponsor, said state agencies can take a leadership role in reducing the environmental impact of polystyrene foam.
“The importance of it is really to reduce the amount of single use plastic that we have in our environment which is both good for our environment as well as public health,” said Gong-Gershowitz.
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, said the proposal is going to put some Illinoisans out of work.
“At least 25% of polystyrene in North America is manufactured in Illinois,” said Windhorst. “Polystyrene food ware is also manufactured at a number of manufacturing facilities throughout this state, so there will be an impact on jobs.”
Beginning in 2026, vendors contracted through a state agency won’t be able to use containers made with polystyrene at any site owned or leased by the state, including the Illinois State Fair.
Full or partial bans of expanded and made up polystyrene foam, like many other single use plastics, have been enacted nationwide in many countries around the world.
Eight U.S. states have passed legislation to ban polystyrene foam.