The 13th annual Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival takes place today in downtown Edwardsville. The bicycle racing will be part of the Illinois Cup and is also a fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club.
Racing begin at noon and some of the streets in downtown Edwardsville will be closed for the course. Race Director Brian Mulhall tells The Big Z they’ve moved up the race times to accommodate the riders so the final race will start around 6:30pm:
For more information, click the link below. Admission is free but there is food and drink for sale from vendors and most downtown businesses.