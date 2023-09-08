The annual Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride returns to the Riverbend this weekend. About a thousand cyclists are expected to fan out along various routes taking riders as far north as Route 16, over to Staunton, through Otterville to the west, and along the Berm Highway. The event will begin and end in Godfrey at Lewis and Clark Community College.
Bike MS spokesperson Christie Derbin tells The Big Z there will be a lot of traffic on area roads.
You can find out more about course routes at www.gatewaybikeMS.org