Big Truck Day is coming up Wednesday at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. The annual event from The Godfrey Park and Recreation Department runs from 10am to 1pm and is free. A number of pre-school and grade school groups will make this their end of year field trip.
The day is simple: kids can come out and see and climb on big vehicles, as Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z.
He says it's not just trucks that will be on display.
Logan says they usually have several dozen vehicles and their owners who volunteer their services for the day.